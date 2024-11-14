Typhoon ‘Ofel’ hits Baggao, Cagayan

Typhoon Ofel made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its bulletin.

From a super typhoon, “Ofel” weakened into a typhoon as of 2 p.m., with PAGASA downgrading the storm alert to Signal No. 4 in the Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, and the northeastern portion of Isabela.

Signal No. 3 was up over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and eastern portions of Isabela, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

Signal No. 2 covered the western and southern portions of Isabela, the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra, the eastern portion of Mountain Province, the eastern portion of Ifugao, and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

Areas under Signal No. 1 were the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union, and the northern portion of Aurora.

Packing winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph), “Ofel” may also dump over 200 millimeters of rain to Cagayan and Isabela. The severe to torrential rainfall may cause severe flooding and landslides.

Heavy to intense rainfall is also expected over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Quirino, and Aurora; while moderate to heavy rainfall for Abra, Ifugao, and Nueva Vizcaya.

A storm surge warning was issued over the coastal towns of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and northern Aurora.

At a speed of 20 kph, “Ofel” will cross the northeastern portion of mainland Luzon and then pass close to or make a possible landfall in Babuyan Islands by the evening.