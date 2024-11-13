Dubai Police launches AED2 billion worth of projects; includes new Academy, floating smart police station

The Dubai Police have launched a series of projects amounting to AED2 billion in a move to strengthen the city’s security infrastructure and improve the well-being of police personnel.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement during his visit to the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

This includes a housing project for police officers, the construction of a new Dubai Police Academy, and the establishment of the world’s first-ever Floating Smart Police Station (SPS).

The first project will build a new Dubai Police Academy in the Al Ruwayyah 1 area, covering 155 hectares that will accommodate 2,500 cadets and students. The academy will be divided into four main zones including a residential area, academic zone, sports facilities, and main field, with a total budget of AED1 billion slated for completion by 2027.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the Dubai Police Academy’s new training centre in Hatta, which will open next year.

One of the groundbreaking projects is the world’s first-ever Floating SPS ‘Smart Police Station,’ set to be launched at The World Islands. This station will offer 24/7 services to yacht and boat enthusiasts, as well as water sports lovers, operating entirely without human intervention.

The project also includes the Dubai Police Housing project in Umm Al Daman which is currently on its second phase. The housing complex, expected to be operational by 2026, will include commercial spaces, sports complexes, playgrounds, and cafes, all designed to support the well-being of police personnel and their families. The project includes six buildings, green spaces, and 246 residential apartments featuring a total budget of AED300 million.

Meanwhile, the ‘Area 56’ project, designed as a ‘Unified Centre for Crime Prevention Systems and Data Analysis,’ will have a budget of AED300 million to incorporate modern security solutions in the police force. The facility aims to enhance Dubai Police’s efforts in crime prevention, traffic safety, and counter-narcotics initiatives.

Among the projects are the new building for the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency in the Al Ruwayyah area, the expansion of the Bur Dubai Police Station, a new Forensic Medicine Building.