Bulusan Volcano at normal level — Phivolcs

The alert on Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon has been called off, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Tuesday, November 12.

The agency said volcanic earthquakes have declined to baseline levels or up to five tremors per day since August, while sulfur dioxide emission was low.

Phivolcs said gas emission “has remained in the background levels and has produced only very weak to moderate plumes” since last year.

Phivolcs advised local government units and the public, however, to avoid entering the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to potential sudden and hazardous steam-drive eruption, rockfall, and landslide.

It said civil aviation authorities should also urge pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano summit.

It also warned people living within valleys and along stream channels to be on alert for “sediment-laden stream flows and lahars” during heavy and prolonged downpour.

