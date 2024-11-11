PAGASA warns of severe weather as Typhoon Nika hits Aurora

Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji), to hit Dilasag, Aurora in the Philippines on Monday morning at 8:10 am (PH time).

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 over several areas in Luzon, warning of strong winds and heavy rains from Typhoon Nika, which could cause widespread damage.

The storm is moving quickly and can advance to nearby regions. PAGASA continues to monitor the storm and has advised local governments to prepare for the ongoing threat, especially in areas with the highest-level warnings.

Meanwhile, the government has warned the public of possible flash floods, landslides, and storm surges in coastal areas. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow evacuation orders when necessary.

Before Typhoon Nika reached the northern Philippines, the government ordered residents from 2,500 villages to evacuate. However, nearly 700,000 people remain in evacuation centers or with relatives in safer areas, according to AFP. They are still recovering from the impacts of recent tropical cyclones Kristine, Leon, and Marce.

PAGASA classifies storms by intensity from least to most severe as follows: Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, Severe Tropical Storm, Typhoon, and Super Typhoon.