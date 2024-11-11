Ogie Diaz: Angelica Yulo’s film inspired by real life ‘now in the works’

Angelica Yulo, mother of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, has hinted at the possibility of a movie based on her life, according to entertainment insider Ogie Diaz.

Diaz said that a “rich businessman” is willing to turn Angelica’s life into a movie. This businessman was with Angelica and her family during her Singapore getaway and was even the one who “treated them there.”

However, Diaz did not disclose who the businessman was as the latter wished for his identity to be kept anonymous.

The entertainment insider also said that the film will be entitled “The Angelica Yulo Life Story and is also “now in the works.”

Co-host Loi Villarama asked during the episode if Angelica’s feud with her son would be included, to which Diaz replied: “May kasama ‘yun d’un. At iba ang kwento ni Mommy Angelica.”

Following Carlos Yulo’s two gold medals at the 2024 Olympics, rumors of a family rift began circulating among netizens. Speculation grew after his mother, Angelica, shared congratulatory posts for her other gymnast children while omitting Carlos.

After a few months, Angelica’s camp broke the silence and confirmed the family feud, followed by Carlos and his girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, addressing their side of the story.