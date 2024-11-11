DTI seeks increased UAE investments in the Philippines

As part of President Bongbong Marcos’ “Bagong Pilipinas” vision that aims for comprehensive economic and social transformation, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), led by Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, recently met with several firms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to explore investment opportunities in the Philippines’ technology, export, and retail sectors.

Roque met with Sirius International Holding on November 9 to discuss potential investments in the country’s digital economy, DTI said in a Facebook post on November 11.

“The meeting is part of DTI’s efforts towards realizing a ‘Bagong Pilipinas,’ which emphasizes a forward-looking, inclusive, and sustainable approach to national development,” DTI said, adding that the department is pursuing high-value investments to enhance the Philippines’ technological capabilities in support of this vision.

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, manages investments in technology sectors across various industries, including fishery, nuclear power plants, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and others. IHC is the second-largest holding company in the region, next to Saudi Aramco.

Meanwhile, the DTI previously announced that it also had a meeting with representatives from Lulu Group International, aligned with the goal of expanding Philippine exports to the UAE.

Secretary Roque expressed her gratitude to the multinational conglomerate for its continued support in showcasing and promoting Philippine products, especially those from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Through signing a memorandum of understanding or agreement, DTI and Lulu formalized their partnership and commitment to enhance their trade and investment relations.

Lulu, which operates 258 stores across the UAE, has already established a logistics and export center in Laguna.

Further, the DTI said that Roque likewise met with senior executives of supermarket chain Spinneys to explore ways to collaborate and enhance the retail sector in the UAE, including bringing more Philippine SME products to be sold in Spinneys supermarkets.

“This aligns with the DTI’s goal of fostering a strong and competitive trade environment to drive sustained economic growth,” DTI stated, emphasizing that such partnerships play a key role in promoting innovation, creating jobs as well as providing quality products to consumers.

According to Roque, the DTI will introduce Spinneys to qualified SMEs that are ready to export to the Middle East market.