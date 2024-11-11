37 OFWs graduate from OWWA Bahrain, Pinay Ikaw Na dressmaking training program

A total of 37 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) marched with pride as they graduated from the seven-week dressmaking training organized by Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN) in collaboration with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Bahrain. The graduation ceremony was held on November 8 at Arman Hotel, Juffair.

As the event unfolded, Dinah Sta. Ana, president of PIN, welcomed guests and participants with warm reception, saying: “As we look around this function room, we observe not only exquisite garments but also the passion and dedication that have gone into each stitch, each design, and each project. Each of you has embarked on a journey filled with challenges, learning, and most importantly, growth, you have transformed fabric into fashion, dreams into designs, and skills into artistry.”

During the ceremony, Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, congratulated all the graduates of the 5th batch of dressmaking training for standing firm and working hard throughout the program.

“I commend you for the extraordinary level of commitment you have shown throughout these past seven weeks. It’s not easy to sustain a program like this. It requires a great level of dedication and commitment but you have chosen to invest in yourselves, to build new skills and to expand your potential and that is something truly remarkable.”

The dressmaking skills gained will not only open up new avenues for employment, but also provide opportunities for entrepreneurship, whether one can choose to start its own small business for financial security and stability and to create more jobs for others.

She acknowledged the enormous contribution given by the Migrant Workers Office Bahrain and OWWA Bahrain, and Pinay Ikaw Na in successfully implementing the latest project.

Ambassador Louis praised the indispensable role of community service and lauded the commitment of volunteer teachers who were graduates of the previous batch of trainees under trainer Epifania Fuyoc.

‘”This batch has truly set a remarkable standard for organization and teamwork that fosters creativity from the very beginning whom majority are housemaids they have demonstrated an impressive commitment to their craft, showing punctuality and preparedness in every session,” Fuyoc said.

In her speech, Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Officer-in-Charge Celia V. Cabadonga highlighted the initiatives set forth by the newly established Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of which the MWO is its local counterpart for overseas operations.

One of the important features of MWO agenda included the Employment Protection Program and the Employment Welfare and Facilitation Program, which included the Reintegration Program. This initiative aims to support returning overseas workers by aiding them with the necessary skills needed for effective reintegration in going back home.

Addressing an audience of enthusiastic students, friends, and family members, Cabadonga emphasized that the dressmaking training aligns seamlessly with the government’s efforts where the returning overseas workers are being empowered and their skill sets are further improved.

Such initiatives culminated in, the MWO officer articulated a message of hope and resilience and imparting how important skills development in bringing about sustainable futures for OFWs and their families.

Meanwhile, OWWA Welfare Officer Dr. Amelito S. Adel, who is currently out of Bahrain for a special mission, has greeted and sent words of appreciation to the graduates and the volunteer teachers who played a vital role in the dressmaking training.

He thanked Pinay Ikaw Na, which has been instrumental in addressing training programs such as meat processing, food processing, and baking through active coordination with OWWA. He also equally recognized all those who continue to support OWWA’s programs, enabling the delivery of responsive services for the welfare of Filipinos both at home and abroad.

Gina N. Langga, 54, a housemaid from Tacoron, Sultan Kudarat, who has been in Bahrain for 28 years, expressed her gratitude to OWWA and the Philippine government for the opportunity to join the dressmaking support program. She has continually strived to prove her worth and capabilities. Through this program, she learned new skills and, most importantly, gained self-worth, which will allow her to serve more meaningfully when she returns home. Gina exclaimed that this activity gave her a new sense of purpose — that she can do something useful to help her family and contribute to her community.

Miriam Guese, an officer of PIN, further observed that the recently held training was an interactive and collaborative process among the trainees. Organized into five groups, participants were encouraged to work closely together, pooling their unique ideas and talents to create cohesive presentations.

With highly choreographed songs and dances reflecting their spirit and dedication, the groups not only modeled their beautifully created gowns but also mesmerized the audience, blending traditional and modern moves on stage.

The event was graced by Philippine Embassy Cultural Attaché Jiemarie F. Mortel-Ladrica, OWWA administrative staff members Juvilyn Gumabay, Arnel Z. Estrella, and Elmer G. Temblor.

(Cecil Ancheta of Filipino Writers’ Circle)