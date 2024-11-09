Talented Pinoy shines bright at Dubai’s creative festival

Young and talented Gerald Jason Cruz shone brightly at Dubai’s creative festival after co-designing ‘Tbaba,’ an art installation that honors the UAE’s pearl diving heritage.

Cruz describes Tbaba as the result of a collaborative process with Roudhah Al Mazrouei, a fellow New York University Abu Dhabi graduate. The two fused their diverse backgrounds and shared experiences, drawing inspiration from the maritime traditions of both the Philippines and the UAE.

Historically, pearl merchants would use red cloths to meticulously preserve pearls freshly harvested by divers. The ‘Tbaba’ installation honors the ancient practices that shaped the region’s maritime culture.

“The iconic red cloth used in pearl diving really struck a chord with us, symbolizing not just protection but also the delicate balance between human endeavor and natural treasures,” Cruz told The Filipino Times. “We wanted to honor this tradition while adding a contemporary twist, which led us to explore the idea of movement and interaction with natural elements.”

Cost efficiency and sustainability

Graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and Design, Cruz emphasized the importance of transforming lives through innovative, low-cost, and sustainable architectural solutions and social infrastructure.

For example, Tbaba was a low-cost project that Cruz successfully brought to life. “I believe Tbaba is a reflection of those values, an installation that uses simple materials and the natural environment to create a space people can experience and relax in,” Cruz said.

Overcoming funding challenges

Although Tbaba was a cost-effective and sustainable project, securing financial backing proved challenging despite its low-cost design. “I was the coordinator and project manager on the ground leading up to the event as Roudhah is currently in Europe completing her Master in Fine Arts degree. There was a lot of back and forth between sponsors, fabricators, and contractors in order to coordinate and make the installation a reality,” Cruz said, sharing his past struggles.

After some time, they were able to find a partner who could help bring the installation to life. “In that regard, I’d like to thank AAA Scaffolding who we ended up partnering with to set up Tbaba and made the installation possible,” Cruz said.

Young Filipino talent in innovation

Cruz’s portfolio reaches beyond Tbaba, beginning with ‘Impermanence’—a fully sustainable pop-up structure designed to disappear, living on as tote bags, wallets, and other merchandise, giving visitors a chance to take home a piece of the pavilion. His works also include ‘Urban Fabric,’ a permanent public art installation in Abu Dhabi.

He also garnered several prestigious awards, such as the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award (2022) and the Abu Dhabi Art Pavilion Prize (2021), and has created works across the world, including the Philippines, India, the United States, Singapore, and the UAE.