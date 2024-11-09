Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Talented Pinoy shines bright at Dubai’s creative festival

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino43 mins ago

Young and talented Gerald Jason Cruz shone brightly at Dubai’s creative festival after co-designing ‘Tbaba,’ an art installation that honors the UAE’s pearl diving heritage.

Gerald Jason Cruz with Tbaba
Gerald Jason Cruz with Tbaba

Cruz describes Tbaba as the result of a collaborative process with Roudhah Al Mazrouei, a fellow New York University Abu Dhabi graduate. The two fused their diverse backgrounds and shared experiences, drawing inspiration from the maritime traditions of both the Philippines and the UAE.

Historically, pearl merchants would use red cloths to meticulously preserve pearls freshly harvested by divers. The ‘Tbaba’ installation honors the ancient practices that shaped the region’s maritime culture.

f4773172 5096 46fc adda 61caf00d9262 cf02f08b d60b 4a63 8faf 73d8e12cbf18

“The iconic red cloth used in pearl diving really struck a chord with us, symbolizing not just protection but also the delicate balance between human endeavor and natural treasures,” Cruz told The Filipino Times. “We wanted to honor this tradition while adding a contemporary twist, which led us to explore the idea of movement and interaction with natural elements.”

Cost efficiency and sustainability

Graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and Design, Cruz emphasized the importance of transforming lives through innovative, low-cost, and sustainable architectural solutions and social infrastructure.

 

For example, Tbaba was a low-cost project that Cruz successfully brought to life. “I believe Tbaba is a reflection of those values, an installation that uses simple materials and the natural environment to create a space people can experience and relax in,” Cruz said.

a7e4cb27 88f6 4d8e 9a47 048933b92c6f

Overcoming funding challenges

Although Tbaba was a cost-effective and sustainable project, securing financial backing proved challenging despite its low-cost design. “I was the coordinator and project manager on the ground leading up to the event as Roudhah is currently in Europe completing her Master in Fine Arts degree. There was a lot of back and forth between sponsors, fabricators, and contractors in order to coordinate and make the installation a reality,” Cruz said, sharing his past struggles.

After some time, they were able to find a partner who could help bring the installation to life. “In that regard, I’d like to thank AAA Scaffolding who we ended up partnering with to set up Tbaba and made the installation possible,” Cruz said.

Young Filipino talent in innovation

Cruz’s portfolio reaches beyond Tbaba, beginning with ‘Impermanence’—a fully sustainable pop-up structure designed to disappear, living on as tote bags, wallets, and other merchandise, giving visitors a chance to take home a piece of the pavilion. His works also include ‘Urban Fabric,’ a permanent public art installation in Abu Dhabi.

He also garnered several prestigious awards, such as the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award (2022) and the Abu Dhabi Art Pavilion Prize (2021), and has created works across the world, including the Philippines, India, the United States, Singapore, and the UAE.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino43 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

angeles 3

Over 800 Filipinos repatriated from UAE through amnesty program

34 seconds ago
highway in uae

Dubai RTA launches 6 road projects to improve traffic flow

1 hour ago
Pokwang

Pokwang’s account hacked, PHP 85k stolen

2 hours ago
Dubai police 3

Dubai Police detect cases of serious distracted driving with smart cameras

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button