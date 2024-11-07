PH envoy tells 200,000 Filipinos in US to avoid deportation risks

About 200,000 Filipinos in the United States could face immigration issues if President-elect Donald Trump proceeds with his plan to crack down on undocumented foreigners.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez acknowledged that while the figure “remains small” in relation to the total number of Filipinos living and working in the US, their immigration requirements should be fulfilled as soon as possible.

“The figure that we have, at least this is the figure that we’ve been able to gather, is approximately 200,000,” he said.

Romualdez said the reasons include pending visa or permanent residence applications.

“So, they have some form of legality. Kaya lagi kong ina-advise sa kanila, just follow what the rules and the laws are para hindi kayo mahirapan,” he said.

“Do not let it come to a point where they will deport you because the minute you are deported from the United States, you cannot come back here. I’ve seen that happen. I know people who come to me asking for help, but I cannot help them,” he added.

Romualdez said immigration laws are becoming strict globally, and not just in the United States.

“It would be a problem for them if they get deported. That will close the door on them. They can never come back here anymore to the United States,” Romualdez said.

During his campaign, Trump promised a comprehensive overhaul of immigration policy, including mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.