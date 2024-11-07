Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Angie Mead King’s sports car catches fire on SLEX

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: Angie Mead King/IG

A sports car owned by trans woman content creator and motorsports racing driver Angie Mead King caught fire on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) on Thursday, Nov. 7.

In an Instagram post, King shared a clip of the car, an Acura NSX.

“The car is gone. I’m okay. My lungs hurt. The car was on fire while I was driving it and then the car dropped down and basically burst into flames,” she said.

King said a “good Samaritan” stopped by to pick her up on the road.

She said she didn’t know what triggered the fire but said her vehicle was modified.

“There’s no way to rebuild it. The rear chassis is completely burned. The wire is completely burned,” she said.

Hours before the incident, King posted clips of her car, saying she had a “long day ahead.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WATCH GT 5 Lifestyle

From cross-countries to triathlons, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series’ new running and cycling features are perfect for training

10 mins ago
Ybeth Template 40

Memory loss-causing organisms found in Luzon shellfish farms

54 mins ago
Ybeth Template 37

Marcos inks enterprise-based training law to address job mismatch, improve skills dev’t

2 hours ago
Manila in ph istock

PH among Asia’s fastest-growing economies, says NEDA

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button