Angie Mead King’s sports car catches fire on SLEX

A sports car owned by trans woman content creator and motorsports racing driver Angie Mead King caught fire on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) on Thursday, Nov. 7.

In an Instagram post, King shared a clip of the car, an Acura NSX.

“The car is gone. I’m okay. My lungs hurt. The car was on fire while I was driving it and then the car dropped down and basically burst into flames,” she said.

King said a “good Samaritan” stopped by to pick her up on the road.

She said she didn’t know what triggered the fire but said her vehicle was modified.

“There’s no way to rebuild it. The rear chassis is completely burned. The wire is completely burned,” she said.

Hours before the incident, King posted clips of her car, saying she had a “long day ahead.”