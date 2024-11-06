Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Trump projected to win second term after tight race with Harris

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win a second term in office, securing exactly 270 electoral votes, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).

The projection follows Trump’s victories in Pennsylvania and Alaska. Trump’s comeback marks the first time in over 120 years that a former president has regained the White House after losing it, a feat last achieved by President Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Trump’s win came after a tumultuous campaign, which included a criminal trial, two assassination attempts, and a change in the Democratic ticket when President Biden dropped out and Vice President Harris stepped in.

Despite challenges, Trump managed to secure victories in key battleground states, including Georgia and North Carolina, and narrowly won the popular vote.

Trump’s campaign capitalized on voter discontent with rising costs, migration at the southern border, and global instability. He gained support from Latino voters, rural areas, and young men, making significant inroads with groups that previously leaned toward Democrats.

Trump’s platform included promises to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, extend tax cuts, impose universal tariffs, and roll back protections for transgender youth. He also signaled plans to reshape his administration with loyalists.

Despite setbacks, including difficulties with female voters and the fallout from the Roe v. Wade decision, Trump overcame challenges to secure his second presidential victory.

