Embrace the winter at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek while enjoying a range of engaging experiences

Experience culinary magic in Dubai’s cultural hub with Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek – your cozy retreat to celebrate the season’s most treasured traditions. This winter, the iconic destination, steeped in rich heritage, invites guests to partake in a variety of joyous culinary events across its 16 vibrant outlets. From 50% off select dining venues during Diwali, a lively Halloween brunch, and National Day brunch, to festive feasts and indulgent New Year’s Eve buffets, there’s something special for every occasion, promising unforgettable moments shared with loved ones.

Diwali

50% Off During Diwali

Make your Diwali celebrations sparkle with 50% off the a la carte and regular menus across five of Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s dynamic dining destinations. Indulge in a seafood feast at the iconic Fish Market, where you can handpick your fresh catch and have it expertly prepared to your liking, or savour the rich, authentic flavours of Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisine at Aseelah. Alternatively, celebrate the Festival of Lights by exploring the delectable Asian offerings at Sumibiya, Yum, or China Club, ensuring there’s something to delight every palate and make this Diwali truly unforgettable.

When: Available from November 1st to 3rd as per restaurant opening hours

Where: Yum, Fish Market, Aseelah, China Club, and Sumibiya

Offer: 50% off on a la carte and regular menus during Diwali

For more information and reservations, email [email protected] or call 04 205 7033 / 7034

Buy1 Get1 on Sushi & Teppanyaki Buffet

This Diwali, bring your family and friends together at Minato to enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 on its exceptional sushi and teppanyaki buffet. Tuck into a wide selection of freshly prepared sushi, from delicate sashimi to flavourful rolls, alongside the sizzling live teppanyaki station, where expert chefs cook meat, seafood, and vegetables right in front of you. Available from November 1st to 2nd for both lunch and dinner, prepare to savour Minato’s authentic Japanese cuisine and unmatched hospitality, creating the perfect opportunity to bond with loved ones over delicious bites during the Festival of Lights.

When: Available from November 1st to 2nd

• Dinner: Friday 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm

• Lunch: Saturday 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm

Where: Minato

Offer: Buy1 Get1 on Sushi & Teppanyaki Buffet



30% Off at Shabestan

Celebrate Diwali with a side of Persian flavour and enjoy 30% off at Shabestan on October 31st. As one of Dubai’s most authentic Persian restaurants, showcasing recipes passed down from three generations, Shabestan will be aglow for the special occasion, offering you the chance to taste its legendary dishes at an exceptional price. Steeped in family tradition, Shabestan is the perfect place to gather with loved ones and embrace the spirit of Diwali.

When: October 31st between 12.30 pm and 11.00 pm

Where: Shabestan

Offer: 30% off on a la carte and regular menu



Halloween

Heritage Brunch: Halloween Edition

Get ready for a spook-tacular Heritage Brunch this Halloween at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, where the entire mezzanine atrium transforms into a haunted central souq filled with culinary delights from Fish Market, Aseelah, The Pub, Minato, and Shabestan. Kids can enjoy pumpkin carving, face painting, muffin decorating, and balloon twisting, while guests of all ages can indulge in Halloween-themed treats like classic pumpkin pie. Adding to the fun, guests can also look forward to pool access, lively entertainment, and a Best Halloween Costume contest, ensuring a family-friendly fright-fest not to be missed.

In true Heritage Brunch fashion, guests are also invited to continue the fun with an unlimited Sundowner happy hour at Up On The 10th from 4.00 pm until 6.00 pm. As part of the brunch package, relish free-flowing cocktails while enjoying breathtaking views of the city and Dubai Creek as the sun sets on a day full of thrills and chills.

When: November 2nd between 12.30 pm and 4.00 pm

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub

Offer: Brunch with buffet, live entertainment, and pool access, with the option to continue the fun by going to Up On The 10th from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm for unlimited Sundowner

Price: AED 299 with access to Sundowner at Up on the 10th

Terms and Conditions: Kids are not allowed at the Up On The 10th but they can stay and play at the kids’ playground.



UAE National Day

Heritage Brunch: National Day Edition

Honour this UAE National Day in style with a Heritage Brunch that brings families together in the spirit of unity. Spread across Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub, the brunch features over 200 dishes, including Middle Eastern favourites like Shabestan’s succulent Joojeh Kebab and aromatic Iranian rice, and Aseelah’s traditional Lamb Ouzie and flavourful Fish Sayadieh. Enjoy endless live cooking stations, lively entertainment, pool access, and additional surprises, creating a fun-filled day that captures the spirit of this special occasion.

Carry the spirit of UAE National Day into the evening as you make your way to Up On The 10th for unlimited Sundowners. Taking place between 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm, sip on free-flowing drinks and relish the breathtaking views.

When: December 2nd between 12.30 pm and 4.00 pm

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub

Offer: Brunch with buffet, pool access, and live entertainment, with the option to continue the fun by going to Up On The 10th from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm for unlimited Sundowner

Price: AED 299 with access to Sundowner at Up on the 10th

Terms and Conditions: Kids are not allowed at the Up On The 10th but they can stay and play at the kids’ playground.



Festive Season

Festive Tree Lighting

Get ready to ignite the spirit of the holiday season at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek’s dazzling Festive Tree Lighting at Boulvar Restaurant. Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with festive cheer behind the enchanting backdrop of the tree and life-sized gingerbread house as Santa Claus makes a special visit and a charming choir fills the air with the dulcet tones of holiday carols. Adding to the excitement, guests can explore a delicious buffet featuring seasonal favourites such as succulent roasted chicken from the carving station, juicy turkey burgers with cranberry jus, hearty seafood stew, and delightful treats like festive stollen and praline Yule log, all while soaking in the magic of the holidays.

When: December 5th from 7.00 pm onwards

Where: Boulvar Restaurant

Offer: Festive Tree Lighting with a buffet, carol singers, and a visit from Santa

Price: AED 199 per person inclusive of soft beverages; AED 299 inclusive of house beverages



Turkey Takeaway

Treat yourself to a delicious turkey takeaway this holiday and spend more time making memories with those who matter most. Sit back and relax this season and let the talented chefs to craft your perfect traditional feast for you to enjoy at home, comprising a whole succulent turkey roasted to perfection and all the mouthwatering trimmings. Normally priced at AED 759 for a 7kg turkey, those who order before December 22nd can take home this feast for just AED 559, making this holiday treat even more irresistible.

When: Available from November 23rd to December 31st, orders must be made 24 hours in advance

Price: AED 759 for a whole 7 kg turkey

Early Bird Offer: AED 559 when you order before December 22nd



Festive Eve at Creek View Terrace

Let the breathtaking views of Creek View Terrace add an extra element of magic to your Festive Eve celebration as this stunning venue welcomes guests to an evening of endless culinary delights and holiday cheer. Boasting a sumptuous buffet of over 200 international dishes, top up your plate at a series of dynamic live cooking stations and wash it down with your choice of refreshing beverage package. Promising fun for the whole family, guests can expect everything from dazzling live entertainment, a charming choir performance, and even a special visitor from the North Pole, ensuring a festive experience filled with joy and wonder.

When: December 24th from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm

Offer: Buffet, live entertainment, choir performance, and kids activities

Price: AED 265 per person inclusive of soft beverages; AED 315 per person inclusive of house beverages; AED 335 per person inclusive of sparkling beverages

Kids Price: AED 119 for kids aged 6-12



Heritage Brunch: Festive Day Edition

Get ready to deck the halls with a holiday Heritage Brunch feast that will keep you feeling merry all afternoon. Begin the celebration by browsing an enticing international buffet with dishes from Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub before choosing to sit at whichever restaurant you like. As the festivities unfold, prepare to be inspired by the joyful harmonies of a choir or choose to upgrade to pool access while the little ones get stuck into an array of exciting activities in the lead-up to a special visit from Santa.

Merrymakers can also continue the holiday celebrations by heading to Up On The 10th for the unlimited Sundowner. Guests can enjoy two hours of bottomless beverages ensuring the festive vibes keep flowing.

When: December 25th between 12.30 pm and 4.00 pm

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub

Offer: Brunch with buffet, pool access, live entertainment, and kids’ activities, with the option to continue the fun by going to Up On The 10th from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm for unlimited Sundowner

Price: AED 265 per person inclusive of soft beverages; AED 299 per person inclusive of Sundowner at Up on the 10th; AED 315 per person inclusive of house beverages; AED 335 per person inclusive of sparkling beverages

Kids Price: AED 119 for kids aged 6-12

Terms and Conditions: Kids are not allowed at the Up On The 10th but they can stay and play at the kid’s playground.



New Years

Studio 54 New Year’s Eve at the Creek View Terrace

Get ready to strut into the New Year with a glittering Studio 54-inspired disco party at Creek View Terrace, capturing all the glam, sparkle, and decadence of 1970s New York. Don your most eye-catching attire and prepare to channel your inner disco diva as a live band and dazzling dancers light up the night with electrifying performances, keeping the dance floor buzzing until the early hours. Complete with a fabulous international buffet and free-flowing drinks, enjoy front-row views of the spectacular Creek fireworks as you toast to new beginnings in unparalleled Studio-54 style.

When: December 31st between 9.30 pm and 12.30 am

Where: Creek View Terrace

Offer: Buffet and live entertainment

Price: AED 445 per person inclusive of soft beverages; AED 485 per person inclusive of house beverages; AED 535 per person inclusive of sparkling beverages

Kids Price: AED 195 for kids aged 6-12



Indoor New Year’s Eve

Spanning the whole atrium, Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, and Shabestan will be at the centre of all the festivities this New Year’s Eve, making it the perfect spot to celebrate the occasion. Ring in 2025 with a lavish buffet featuring over 200 exquisite dishes from each of these award-winning restaurants as you gather around the table in this cosy indoor space with friends and family. Decorated with festive New Year décor and fun party props, the venue sets the stage for an evening of dazzling live performers, ensuring a star-studded feast for the senses.

When: December 31st between 9.30 pm and 12.30 am

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, and Shabestan

Offer: Buffet and live entertainment

Price: AED 425 per person inclusive of soft beverages; AED 465 per person inclusive of house beverages; AED 495 per person inclusive of sparkling beverages

Kids Price: AED 195 for kids aged 6-12



Heritage Brunch: New Year’s Day Edition

Kick off the new year with a grand feast of flavour, live entertainment, and exciting activities at the special New Year’s Day Heritage Brunch. Boasting an abundance of dishes from around the world, enjoy your favourites from Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub as you sip on your choice of beverage pairing. While the younger guests delight in fun activities, you can relax with live entertainment or take advantage of pool access for a refreshing start to the year.

To keep the festivities alive, guests can head to Up On The 10th from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm for the unlimited Sundowners happy hour, ensuring the celebration continues well into the evening.

When: January 1st between 12.30 pm and 4.00 pm

Where: Aseelah, Minato, Fish Market, Shabestan, and The Pub

Offer: Brunch with buffet, pool access, live entertainment, and kids’ activities with the option to continue the fun by going to Up On The 10th from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm for unlimited Sundowner

Price: AED 265 per person inclusive of soft beverages; AED 299 per person inclusive Sundowner at Up on the 10th; AED 315 per person inclusive of house beverages; AED 335 per person inclusive of sparkling beverages

Kids Price: AED 119 for kids aged 6-12

Terms and Conditions: Kids are not allowed at the Up On The 10th but they can stay and play at the kids’ playground.

