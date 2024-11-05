Malacañang relieves PAOCC official Casio over mistreatment

The Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) has relieved the director and spokesperson of an anti-crime agency pending a probe over misconduct during a raid on an offshore gaming hub northwest of Manila.

The OES confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the relief of Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson and director Winston Casio and placed under administrative investigation.

In a letter, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ordered Casio to explain his “actuations in writing.” The PAOCC official was allegedly involved in mistreating a Filipino national during a raid on an offshore gaming hub in Bagac, Bataan.

A video of the incident has been circulating online.

“To ensure a comprehensive and fair investigation into this matter, you are hereby directed to submit a written explanation within twenty-four hours of receiving this memorandum,” read the letter dated Nov. 4.

Casio said he is prepared to face the consequences of his actions.

“I was not able to control myself sa ginawa sa bata at sa kaibigan ko na parang ate ang turing ko,” said Casio in a message sent to PAOCC Executive Director Gilbert Cruz.

“Pero I will man up. I am willing to face the music po. Pinapili ko siya mag-file kami ng unjust vexation or sampalin ko siya. Pinili niya latter. Pero mali pa rin sirs and ma’am. So I will face the consequences,” he added.

Casio has yet to issue a statement after his relief.