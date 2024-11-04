Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

SUV with plate for senators crosses EDSA busway, evades arrest

Screengrabbed from Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation/FB

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) with license plate for senators has used the Edsa Busway and evaded arrest, the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) said.

Protocol plate “7” is for senators. The Edsa Busway, meanwhile, is restricted for bus public transport and responding ambulance vehicles.

On Sunday, 6:58 p.m., the SAICT said its personnel tried to arrest the violator for taking the bus lane, but the driver attempted to hit an enforcer which it identified as Sarah Barnachea.

Another SAICT officer responded, but the erring driver reversed the SUV until he escaped through an open barrier.

The passenger, meanwhile, gave the traffic enforcers the middle finger as they drove off.

“We condemn the actions of the driver and the passenger in this incident,” said Jonathan Gesmundo, executive assistant to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

“Our officers were simply doing their jobs to maintain order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. We will work closely with the authorities to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible and hold them accountable for their actions,” he added.

The SAICT said it will not tolerate any disrespect or violence towards its officers.

The video of the incident will be forwarded to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which will issue a show cause order against the motorist.

Meanwhile, Senate President Chiz Escudero urged the LTO to identify the owner and user of the vehicle, saying such actions are “unacceptable.”

“If, indeed, the owner is a member of the Senate, I expect him/her to come forward and instruct the person/s driving the vehicle to responsibly face the consequences of their actions as soon as they know and find out about the incident themselves and to surrender and present themselves to the authorities accordingly,” he said.

