Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia discovers archaeological town from Bronze Age

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have discovered a town from the Bronze Age in the Khaybar Oasis, located in the northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the scientific journal PLOS ONE, the discovered town called Al-Natah was proof of a clear division within forts and cities of residential and funerary areas.

The site, which had an area of 2.6 hectares, was inhabited by 500 individuals between 2400 and 2000 BC until 1500 and 1300 BC.

Thanks to the 15-km-long stone wall surrounding the Khaybar Oasis, the site was protected from external factors. The site, buried beneath layers of basalt rock for thousands of years, is also located on the edge of the Harrat Khaybar volcanic field, formed at the meeting point of three valleys in a highly arid area.

The discovery of the ancient town shows the transition from a mobile pastoral life to a settled urban life in the region during the second half of the third millennium BC.

The change challenged the previous notion that pastoral and nomadic society was the dominant socio-economic model in northwestern Arabia during the early and middle Bronze Age.

The study was conducted by the Royal Commission for AlUla in partnership with the French Agency for the Development of AlUla (AFALULA) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

kvz08kgv1k80thypn

UAE President leads Flag Day celebration at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
From left to right. Jake Cuenca. Kim Chiu. Paulo Avelino. Courtesy. Jake Cuenca. Kim Chiu. IG

Jake Cuenca: Paulo Avelino ‘lights up’ when Kim Chiu is around

5 hours ago
UAE provides flour and baking materials to bakeries in Gaza. WAM

UAE sends flour, baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza

6 hours ago
wcopa

Filipino singer from Abu Dhabi recognized as emerging teen icon at international awards

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button