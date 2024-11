The UAE has announced an increase in petrol prices for November, following the approval of the Fuel Price Committee.

Effective November 1, diesel prices will slightly increase to AED 2.67 per liter, up from AED 2.60 in October.

Motorists can also expect higher prices for Super 98 at AED 2.74 per liter, Special 95 at AED 2.63, and E-Plus 91 at AED 2.55.

In comparison to last month, Super 98 was AED 2.66 per liter, Special 95 was AED 2.54, and E-Plus 91 was AED 2.47.