‘Leon’ exits PH area of responsibility – PAGASA

Cyclone Leon left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday, Nov. 1.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Leon weakened into a severe tropical storm before it exited PAR at 1:30 a.m.

As of 4 a.m., Leon was monitored at 550 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. Moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), Leon has maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and has gusts, or strong rush of winds, of up to 140 kph.

Despite Leon’s exit, the wind flow from its circulation will cause gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northeastern mainland Cagayan, and eastern Isabela.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, cautioning those who plan to sail as the sea may be rough to very rough with waves reaching up to 4.5 meters.