President Marcos renews promise to achieve zero hunger in PH

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. renewed his commitment to fight hunger and poverty.

This statement was made during the Presentation of the Signed Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) Joint Memorandum Circular in Malacañang.

The President said: “We gather to renew a promise: that no Filipino should go to bed hungry, and that no community will be overlooked in our fight against poverty.”

He also committed to improving farm productivity and supporting fisherfolk and food producers to provide more nutritious food. The President urged and directed all government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to join him in his efforts toward zero hunger, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture.

The signing of the Joint Memorandum Circular establishes the alliance of 34 partners, including national agencies and international organizations, to work together and make the Philippines a place where no Filipino goes hungry again.

Moreover, guidelines will be created for the EPAHP program to ensure all agencies, organizations, and partners harmonize throughout their programs and projects.