‘Kristine’ deaths now 125

Authorities continue to log deaths even though Severe Tropical Storm Kristine exited the country’s monitoring space.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s 8 a.m. bulletin, 125 were reported dead, 115 injured, and 28 remain missing.

The council noted validation is underway.

Damage costs also continue to rise: devastated houses tallied at P4.4 million; infrastructure at P1.5 billion; and agriculture at P2.8 billion.

Around 1.7 million households, or 7.1 million individuals, have been affected.

A state of calamity has been hoisted over 161 cities and municipalities.