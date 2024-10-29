Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Kristine’ deaths now 125

Screengrab from RTVM

Authorities continue to log deaths even though Severe Tropical Storm Kristine exited the country’s monitoring space.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s 8 a.m. bulletin, 125 were reported dead, 115 injured, and 28 remain missing.

The council noted validation is underway.

Damage costs also continue to rise: devastated houses tallied at P4.4 million; infrastructure at P1.5 billion; and agriculture at P2.8 billion.

Around 1.7 million households, or 7.1 million individuals, have been affected.

A state of calamity has been hoisted over 161 cities and municipalities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
