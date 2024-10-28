‘Kristine’ deaths climb to 116 – NDRRMC

Reported fatalities due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) climbed to 116, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Oct. 28.

According to the NDRRMC’s 8 a.m. report, 10 of the deaths have been validated.

The data also showed that 109 were reported hurt and 39 remain missing.

Kristine has affected about 1.6 million families or 6.7 million individuals across the country. A million, of which, were displaced.

Around 44,000 houses and 990 infrastructure installations were damaged, amounting to P4.4 million and P1.5 billion, respectively. Crop damage was last tallied at P2.5 billion.

Kristine’s wrath had pushed 160 cities and municipalities to announce a state of calamity to be able to tap their respective quick response fund.