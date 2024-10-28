Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House members want Duterte imprisoned for killing admission

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago

Screengrab from Senate of the Philippines

Some House members called for the imprisonment of former President Rodrigo Duterte for taking full responsibility for the drug war killings.

Duterte faced a Senate investigation on his anti-illegal drug campaign for the first time. He repeatedly skipped the House quad committee inquiry on extrajudicial killings.

The former president admitted the existence of a death squad — which he said was a euphemism for the Davao police going after criminals — and ordered the provocation of alleged drug suspects to justify their killing.

Akbayan party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña called on the Department of Justice to make sure that the former president and his accomplices face imprisonment.

“The lives of countless Filipinos were sacrificed on the altar of Duterte’s ruthless anti-drug campaign. Justice must now be served without delay,” Cendaña said. “Accountability is not optional; it is the foundation of a just society.”

The so-called House “Young Guns,” including Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre and House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Khonghun, shared the view.

“Duterte’s admission has removed any ambiguity. Our nation is at a crucial juncture, and the path forward is clear: Duterte must answer to the law. Let this be the moment where we stand firm for justice, dignity, and the lives lost,” the group said in a statement.

Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, meanwhile, slammed Senator Bato dela Rosa for going beyond his role as a resource person. Dela Rosa implemented the drug war as Philippine National Police chief.

“It is unfair that he is allowed to ask questions to families or representatives of drug war victims, when in fact siya ang chief implementor ng drug war,” he said.

Santa Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez and Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, meanwhile, praised the Senate’s quest for truth.

“Good for all of us now both houses will now seek the truth of what really transpired during the implementation of the war on drugs of the last administration,” Fernandez said.

“Wine-welcome din natin nang sa ganu’n ay at least mabalanse rin natin at malaman natin kung ano pa ‘yung pwede nilang madiskubre doon,” Chua said.

The House quad committee will hold another hearing in November.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 4 2

Huawei celebrates the spirit of Dubai Fitness Challenge with HUAWEI Health Run

15 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 10 28 at 4.10.45 PM

Only one month to go! Grab your tickets for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix!

29 mins ago
Bagyong Leon DOST PAGASA

Wind Signal 1 up in 23 areas due to ‘Leon’

1 hour ago
Aftermath of bagyong kristine screengrab from rtvm

‘Kristine’ deaths climb to 116 – NDRRMC

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button