House members want Duterte imprisoned for killing admission

Some House members called for the imprisonment of former President Rodrigo Duterte for taking full responsibility for the drug war killings.

Duterte faced a Senate investigation on his anti-illegal drug campaign for the first time. He repeatedly skipped the House quad committee inquiry on extrajudicial killings.

The former president admitted the existence of a death squad — which he said was a euphemism for the Davao police going after criminals — and ordered the provocation of alleged drug suspects to justify their killing.

Akbayan party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña called on the Department of Justice to make sure that the former president and his accomplices face imprisonment.

“The lives of countless Filipinos were sacrificed on the altar of Duterte’s ruthless anti-drug campaign. Justice must now be served without delay,” Cendaña said. “Accountability is not optional; it is the foundation of a just society.”

The so-called House “Young Guns,” including Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre and House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Khonghun, shared the view.

“Duterte’s admission has removed any ambiguity. Our nation is at a crucial juncture, and the path forward is clear: Duterte must answer to the law. Let this be the moment where we stand firm for justice, dignity, and the lives lost,” the group said in a statement.

Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, meanwhile, slammed Senator Bato dela Rosa for going beyond his role as a resource person. Dela Rosa implemented the drug war as Philippine National Police chief.

“It is unfair that he is allowed to ask questions to families or representatives of drug war victims, when in fact siya ang chief implementor ng drug war,” he said.

Santa Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez and Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, meanwhile, praised the Senate’s quest for truth.

“Good for all of us now both houses will now seek the truth of what really transpired during the implementation of the war on drugs of the last administration,” Fernandez said.

“Wine-welcome din natin nang sa ganu’n ay at least mabalanse rin natin at malaman natin kung ano pa ‘yung pwede nilang madiskubre doon,” Chua said.

The House quad committee will hold another hearing in November.