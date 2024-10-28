Duterte, Hontiveros clash over responsibility in drug war-related killings

Former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Risa Hontiveros exchanged sharp words during a Senate investigation into the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Hontiveros pressed Duterte to clarify his earlier statements claiming full responsibility for abuses and failures in the anti-drug campaign.

“Do you assume responsibility for the death of Kian Delos Santos?” Hontiveros asked. Delos Santos, a 17-year-old student, was killed by police in 2017 after allegedly being falsely accused of involvement in illegal drugs.

“No,” Duterte responded.

“How about Karl Anthony Nuñez?” Hontiveros continued, to which Duterte interrupted, stating he would explain further before, as he put it, Hontiveros continued with her “rambling.” This did not sit well with Hontiveros.

“Specific ang sinasabi ko, killing is personal, magtanong ka muna sa abogado,” said Duterte.

“Killing is personal hindi mo pwede ipasa sa iba,” he added.

Hontiveros maintained that the Senate is investigating the impact of Duterte’s drug war and associated extrajudicial killings, basing her questions on Duterte’s previous remarks.

Duterte then pointed at Hontiveros, requesting Senator Koko Pimentel, the chairperson, to address her conduct.

“Can the resource person not point his finger at a committee member?” Hontiveros objected.

Pimentel subsequently suspended the hearing, but tensions lingered.

“Hindi mo nakuha ang policy ng presidente, I was talking about the policy, I take full responsibility pero yung magpasok ka ng specific crimes hindi pwede yan at kung sabihin ko I will take responsibility pagdating sa korte hindi naman tatanggapin ‘yan,” Duterte raised his voice.

Duterte later accused Hontiveros of trying to incriminate him.

After the break, Duterte acknowledged raising his voice and asked for understanding regarding his demeanor.