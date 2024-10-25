Live Nation presents Lea Salonga’s ‘Stage, Screen & Everything In Between’ concert at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai this November

Multi-award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on November 10 as part of her “Stage, Screen & Everything In Between” concert tour. Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the show promises an extraordinary experience as the global musical icon captivates the audience with her powerful voice and heartfelt performances.

Lea is widely known for her roles as the voice of Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan” and “Mulan II.” In the Philippines, her stellar career began at a young age, showcasing her exceptional talent through musical theater productions. Her international breakthrough came in 1989 when she played the lead role of Kim in the original West End and Broadway productions of “Miss Saigon.”

A few years later, in 1993, Lea became the first Asian actress to perform the role of Éponine in the Broadway production of “Les Misérables,” a groundbreaking achievement that led to her starring in numerous world-renowned productions, including “Cinderella,” “My Fair Lady,” “Cats,” and the Broadway revival of “Once on This Island.” Her most recent performance includes starring in the new musical “Here Lies Love” at the Broadway Theatre, where she also took on the role of producer, and headlining “Old Friends” alongside Bernadette Peters on London’s West End.

In 2011, she was honored with the title of “Disney Legend” by the Walt Disney Company in recognition of her portrayal of Princess Jasmine. Her remarkable contributions to the music industry were further acknowledged when Time Magazine featured her as a Time100 Impact Awardee, and she also received the 2023 Gold Legend Award from Gold House.

A musical icon with fans across all age brackets, Lea has released multiple solo albums, toured with the legendary group Il Divo, and sold out engagements at some of the most iconic venues around the world. In her four-decade career, she has graced the stage for six Philippine presidents, including Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Benigno S. Aquino III, four American presidents, such as Joe Biden and George W. Bush, as well as for Diana, Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II.

As Lea takes center stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, theater enthusiasts, and music lovers can look forward to a mix of stage and screen classics from her best-known roles, along with newfound favorites from the critically acclaimed West End hit “Old Friends” and much more from her celebrated career.

So mark your calendars for November 10 and get ready for a mesmerizing evening with the legendary Lea Salonga at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

To secure your tickets and for more information, visit www.livenation.me.