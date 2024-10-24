Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Don’t leave your pets behind: PETA’s checklist for disaster preparedness

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino58 mins ago

With the Philippines being one of the most disaster-prone countries, as demonstrated by the recent severe tropical storm Kristine, it’s not just humans who need care—our fur babies and other pets also deserve a chance to be safe and free from harm.

Therefore, here are some essential tips from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)
for pet owners to protect their animals during calamities and floods.

1. Do not wait for the flood.

PETA urges pet owners not to be complacent—preparedness is essential. To stay ready for emergencies, PETA recommends assembling an animal emergency kit with the following essentials:

  • a harness and leash
  • a carrier for small pets
  • at least a week’s supply of non-perishable pet food
  • food and water bowls
  • your pets’ medical records, along with any treatment instructions for ongoing conditions
  • for cat owners: litter and a compact litter tray

Having these items on hand ensures your pets’ safety during calamities.

2. Monitor news updates closely.

If a disaster is imminent, evacuate immediately and take your pets to a safe location. PETA strongly advises against leaving animals behind, as they depend on humans for survival.

Additionally, there’s no guarantee when or if homeowners can return, whether it’s a day or several weeks. The situation at home can change drastically, so it’s crucial not to risk leaving pets behind.

3. Transport pets safely.

PETA advises placing pets in secure carriers during evacuation. Dogs should wear harnesses and leashes, while smaller pets like lizards and hamsters should be transported in containers with secure lids and air holes for ventilation.

4. Plan ahead for pet-friendly accommodations.

Since not all evacuation centers accept animals, it’s important to have a backup plan. Look for pet-friendly motels or nearby boarding kennels, or arrange for family and friends outside the affected area to temporarily care for your pets.

What if I can’t bring my pet with me?

PETA emphasizes that domesticated animals cannot rely on instinct alone to survive. Leaving them outside, especially during harsh weather, puts them at serious risk. That is why it is strongly advised to evacuate as early as possible to avoid this scenario.

However, if it is impossible to take your pet with you, PETA gives the following pieces of advice:

  • Never tether or chain animals. Instead, give them a secluded area to stay inside your home.
  • For those in multi-story buildings, ensure pets can access upper floors if floodwaters rise. In single-level homes, create pathways to higher ground by placing chairs near benches, cabinets, or tables, allowing pets to reach elevated spots.
  • Ensure pets have a 10-day supply of water. Fill bowls, pans, Tupperware containers, and even sinks or bathtubs with water. Leave the toilet seat up (if free of disinfectants) as an additional water source, but it should not be their only option.
  • Provide a 10-day supply of dry food, avoiding canned items that spoil quickly. In flood-prone areas, keep food and water in high but easily accessible places.
  • Finally, leave a note on your front door, mailbox, or window with your contact information and a brief message stating your pet is home alone.

After evacuating, immediately contact authorities or rescue teams to help retrieve your pet. You can also ask a trusted neighbor or friend to check on your animals and, if possible, rescue them. Provide clear instructions on how to care for your pets to ensure their safety until you return.

