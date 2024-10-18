Get your tickets now: SailGP 2024 set to make waves in Dubai!

The much-anticipated Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas is set to return to the city’s shores from November 23-24, 2024 at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, kicking off SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season. Popularly known as SailGP, this exhilarating event promises an unforgettable experience for racing fans and newcomers alike.

This unmissable event will feature world-class racing, live music, premium hospitality, and après-sail entertainment.

The event will also feature supercharged hydro-foiling F50 catamarans, which can reach speeds of 100 km per hour. The league’s 11 national teams will go head-to-head against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. With the Burj Khalifa and other world-famous landmarks framing the scene, fans are in for a visual treat as the races unfold amidst the city’s most picturesque urban landscape.

With its family-oriented atmosphere, the SailGP is the perfect opportunity for overseas Filipinos to create lasting memories with their loved ones. As Filipino culture places great value on family, this exciting racing event offers something for everyone.

Adding to the excitement, SailGP will make history by featuring its first-ever female driver, making this a groundbreaking event that champions both inspiration and empowerment for women in sport. Spanning five continents, SailGP’s 2024 / 2025 season will captivate audiences not just from the Filipino community but also worldwide, featuring events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, the USA, New Zealand, and Great Britain. This brings this style of racing to a broader and more diverse audience than ever before! Families can expect not just a showcase of speed and skill, but also an unforgettable celebration of sportsmanship and inclusivity.

The SailGP will take place at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, offering easy access through the designated parking area.

Fans who want to witness the excitement can secure their tickets at SailGP.com/Dubai. Various viewing options are available, with Waterfront Grandstand and Waterfront Premium ticket holders enjoying prime seating right at the heart of the action. Do not miss out!