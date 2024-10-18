Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Get your tickets now: SailGP 2024 set to make waves in Dubai!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago

The much-anticipated Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas is set to return to the city’s shores from November 23-24, 2024 at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, kicking off SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season. Popularly known as SailGP, this exhilarating event promises an unforgettable experience for racing fans and newcomers alike.

This unmissable event will feature world-class racing, live music, premium hospitality, and après-sail entertainment.

Sail GP Photo 2
New Zealand SailGP Team helmed by Peter Burling leads Canada SailGP Team, France SailGP Team, and Switzerland SailGP Team past the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline during a practice session ahead of the Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 10th November 2022. Photo: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

The event will also feature supercharged hydro-foiling F50 catamarans, which can reach speeds of 100 km per hour. The league’s 11 national teams will go head-to-head against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. With the Burj Khalifa and other world-famous landmarks framing the scene, fans are in for a visual treat as the races unfold amidst the city’s most picturesque urban landscape.

With its family-oriented atmosphere, the SailGP is the perfect opportunity for overseas Filipinos to create lasting memories with their loved ones. As Filipino culture places great value on family, this exciting racing event offers something for everyone.

Sail GP Photo 1
Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team helmed by Ben Ainslie passes spectators on shore on Race Day 1 of the Emirates Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 9th December 2023. Photo: Kieran Cleeves for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

Adding to the excitement, SailGP will make history by featuring its first-ever female driver, making this a groundbreaking event that champions both inspiration and empowerment for women in sport. Spanning five continents, SailGP’s 2024 / 2025 season will captivate audiences not just from the Filipino community but also worldwide, featuring events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, the USA, New Zealand, and Great Britain. This brings this style of racing to a broader and more diverse audience than ever before! Families can expect not just a showcase of speed and skill, but also an unforgettable celebration of sportsmanship and inclusivity.

The SailGP will take place at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, offering easy access through the designated parking area.

Fans who want to witness the excitement can secure their tickets at SailGP.com/Dubai. Various viewing options are available, with Waterfront Grandstand and Waterfront Premium ticket holders enjoying prime seating right at the heart of the action. Do not miss out!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 5

‘You haven’t seen anything yet’: Heart Evangelista shares sneak peek of ‘Heart World’

11 hours ago
Bayanihan

OFWs, students urged to strengthen leadership, empower PH community in UAE

15 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 10 17 at 4.52.35 PM

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on stronger friendship while filming ‘Hello, Love, Again’ 

16 hours ago
Doctor weight loss istock

UK helps obese jobseekers in losing weight to boost employment chances

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button