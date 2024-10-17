Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

UK helps obese jobseekers in losing weight to boost employment chances

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino33 seconds ago

The United Kingdom will soon provide weight-loss jabs to its obese, unemployed individuals, helping them regain health and return to work.

This initiative will be supported by the latest generation of effective weight-loss injections, which could significantly help obese jobseekers lose weight and even reduce obesity-related illnesses.

According to British Health Secretary Wes Streeting, obesity is one factor that affects the country’s workforce.

In an opinion piece for the Telegraph, he wrote, “As a country, we are eating more, eating less healthily, and exercising less. The costs to the individual are clear—a less healthy and shorter life.”

Streeting explained that obesity contributes to health issues, resulting in an average of four extra sick days per year for those affected, and can ultimately lead to job loss. He believes that reducing obesity-related illnesses will ultimately benefit the country’s workforce and economy.

At the International Investment Summit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that the UK’s life sciences sector would receive a GBP 279 million (USD 364 million) boost, a portion of which will fund the new weight-loss program.

Currently, the National Health Service (NHS) spends GBP 11 billion (USD 14.3 billion) annually on treating obesity-related conditions.

