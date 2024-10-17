Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos, Robredo meet in Sorsogon

Courtesy: Philippine Daily Inquirer

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had a brief but notable encounter with former Vice President Leni Robredo during the inauguration of a sports arena in Sorsogon on Oct. 17.

A video captured Marcos shaking hands with Robredo and former Senator Bam Aquino in a holding room before the event. The clip showed no further interaction between the two.

“I invited her (Robredo) to welcome the president on behalf of Bicol,” Senate President Chiz Escudero said.

In his speech at the inauguration, Marcos noted the importance of unity in driving progress, regardless of political differences.

“Bagamat may pagkakaiba tayo sa paniniwala at sa opinyon, ang alam ko ay tayo’y pinagbubuklod ng iisang hangarin — ang maiangat ang antas ng buhay ng mga Pilipino,” Marcos said.

Marcos and Robredo were rivals in the 2022 presidential election and 2016 vice presidential race.

Last month, Vice President Sara Duterte also had a “personal meeting” with Robredo in Naga City while attending a religious festival.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

