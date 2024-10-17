Escudero says brief Marcos-Robredo meeting symbolic, step towards healing

Senate President Chiz Escudero said that the brief encounter between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former Vice President Leni Robredo is a significant step towards healing after the divisive 2022 elections.

Marcos and Robredo shook hands on Thursday, Oct. 17, during the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena. Robredo was with former Senator Bam Aquino when Marcos greeted them before the program.

Escudero said he was the one who invited Robredo to welcome the president. The Senate President added that the meeting between Marcos and Robredo is “symbolic.”

“Alalahanin ninyo, naglaban-laban kami nang 2016 kung maaalala niyo for vice president. Naglaban sila for president noong 2022. Nanalo si VP Leni noong 2016, nanalo naman si Pangulong Marcos noong 2022. So, kaming tatlo actually may kasaysayan. Para sa akin, symbolic yun dahil sa sports arena kami nagkasama-sama. An odd trio, di ba?” said Escudero.

The senator said that the sports arena also serves as a reminder that, similar to sports, there’s always a winner and a loser in politics, and people should learn to accept defeat.

Escudero noted that there was no conversation between Marcos and Robredo.

“Unang hakbang tungo sa paghilom ng kung anumang sugat, anumang hindi pagkakaunawaan. Dahil lalahanin ninyo, anumang debate o pagkakaiba namin ng pananaw ay political, hindi personal,” said Escudero.

Escudero added that the original plan was for Robredo to join Marcos on stage during the inauguration, but the former vice president had to return to Naga for a prior engagement.

In a separate statement, Aquino described the interaction with Marcos as “cordial.”