Abu Dhabi launches Sahatna app for easy access to health services

Good news for Abu Dhabi residents! The emirate just launched an integrated mobile app that gives easy access to health services.

The announcement was made at GITEX 2024, the world’s largest technology show in Dubai. Through this initiative, the DoH – Abu Dhabi has reached a major milestone in enhancing its health and wellness services, aiming to ensure comprehensive healthcare coverage across the entire emirate.

The Sahatna app, which means “our health” in Arabic, was launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). The app provides comprehensive appointment booking, teleconsultations, access to health records and genomic reports, and many other advanced features.

Moreover, users can access their medical records in Malaffi and connect family members’ profiles, allowing them to track and monitor their family’s health and vaccine records.

Perhaps one of the biggest innovative features of the app is its AI symptom checker, which lets users input their symptoms and receive potential condition assessments. It also helps users to understand if their symptoms are severe and whether they need emergency care.

Users can also connect the app with other wearable devices to help track their wellness metrics, like step counts and sleep patterns.

The app will also provide Emirate Genome Program (EGP) participants with access to personalized wellness and lifestyle genomic reports for the first time, enabling them to make informed health and lifestyle choices based on their unique genetic profiles.

Non-residents of Abu Dhabi can still benefit from the Sahatna app, which has features like locating the nearest healthcare facilities in the said emirate, exploring available services, and accessing both in-person and remote consultations.