Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi launches Sahatna app for easy access to health services

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 seconds ago

Courtesy: WAM

Good news for Abu Dhabi residents! The emirate just launched an integrated mobile app that gives easy access to health services.

The announcement was made at GITEX 2024, the world’s largest technology show in Dubai. Through this initiative, the DoH – Abu Dhabi has reached a major milestone in enhancing its health and wellness services, aiming to ensure comprehensive healthcare coverage across the entire emirate.

The Sahatna app, which means “our health” in Arabic, was launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). The app provides comprehensive appointment booking, teleconsultations, access to health records and genomic reports, and many other advanced features.

Moreover, users can access their medical records in Malaffi and connect family members’ profiles, allowing them to track and monitor their family’s health and vaccine records.

Perhaps one of the biggest innovative features of the app is its AI symptom checker, which lets users input their symptoms and receive potential condition assessments. It also helps users to understand if their symptoms are severe and whether they need emergency care.

Users can also connect the app with other wearable devices to help track their wellness metrics, like step counts and sleep patterns.

The app will also provide Emirate Genome Program (EGP) participants with access to personalized wellness and lifestyle genomic reports for the first time, enabling them to make informed health and lifestyle choices based on their unique genetic profiles.

Non-residents of Abu Dhabi can still benefit from the Sahatna app, which has features like locating the nearest healthcare facilities in the said emirate, exploring available services, and accessing both in-person and remote consultations.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

463336052 968258215346764 1584439689467956128 n

Kim Chiu, Julia Barretto nominated at Asian TV Awards 

13 mins ago
Ybeth Template

Postal ID application resumes

17 mins ago
Drugs istock

Malacañang supports possible reopening of drug war probe

19 mins ago
uppl

Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-Gulf Cooperation Council holds convention, first leaders’ summit

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button