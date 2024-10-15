Tulfo brothers top latest Tangere pre-senatorial survey 

ACT-CIS party-list representative Erwin Tulfo maintains his lead in the latest pre-election survey conducted by Tangere, days after the conclusion of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the midterm polls.

Erwin has 62.33% of the voter preference enabling him to secure the top spot. Ranking second is his brother, Ben, who gained 49% of the voter preference.

Closely behind in 3rd and 4th place are Former Senator Tito Sotto with a 46.50% voter preference and Senator Pia Cayetano with a 46.08% voter preference, respectively.

Reelectionist Senator Bong Go ranked 5th with a 45.50% voter preference, driven by respondents from Mindanao.

Former Senator Manny Pacquiao ranked 6th with a 42.21% voter preference with voters from Visayas and Mindanao as primary drivers.

A newcomer in the senatorial race is Makati Mayor Abby Binay who ranked 8th with a 36.17% voter preference. She’s followed by former interior secretary Benhur Abalos with 33.2%.

SAGIP party-list representative Rodante Marcoleta managed to enter the ‘winning circle’ with 31.88% voter preference.

Marcoleta’s preference with voters mostly came from Mindanao, particularly the Davao Region as main driver.

Statistically tied in the 11th and 12th place are Senators Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, Bong Revilla and former Senator Bam Aquino.

The survey was conducted via mobile-based app with a sample size of 2,400.

“The proportion was spread throughout the Philippines with 12 percent from NCR, 23 percent from Northern Luzon, 22 percent from Southern Luzon, 20 percent from Visayas, and 23 percent from Mindanao,” Tangere said in a statement.