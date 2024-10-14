Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan to launch ‘Mga Kaibigan’ campaign 

Senatorial aspirants Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan will be leading a grassroots campaign seeking to unite Filipinos under the theme “Mga Kaibigan” (friends).

Party-list group Akbayan first nominee Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno and Senator Risa Hontiveros will join the campaign launch on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the University of the Philippines Bahay ng Alumni in Diliman, Quezon City.

In a statement, the two former senators said the campaign aims to provide a platform for transparent governance, economic recovery, social justice, and youth empowerment. It is also supported by community advocates, youth representatives, and civil society figures.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus last week, Aquino mentioned third party efforts to unite independents in the senatorial race.

Currently running under the Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino partym Aquino said he is open to joining forces with others, including progressive aspirants, for the midterm race.

“They are undergoing a process now. Ito ay mga kasama natin na kasama sa simbahan, former military, civil society groups [They are our colleagues in the church, former military, civil society groups],” said Aquino.

A third generation Aquino, the former lawmaker also identified three major political forces in the country: supporters of the Marcoses, the Dutertes, and the independent.

Should he win a Senate seat, Aquino says he can work with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on issues confronting the nation despite family differences.

Former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, the sitting president’s father, is an arch-rival of former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr, the former senator’s uncle.