DMW meets foreign stakeholders in Hungary, Vienna, and Croatia to tackle illegal and third-country recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through its Foreign Stakeholders Relations and Engagement Bureau (FSREB), hosted its first international Foreign Stakeholders Summits in Budapest, Hungary; Vienna, Austria; and Zagreb, Croatia.

These summits are part of the DMW’s proactive approach to combat illegal recruitment and third-country recruitment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Europe. The event gathered over 343 representatives from various industries, including commerce, tourism, IT, and trades.

The goal was to strengthen cooperation, explore new job opportunities for OFWs, and introduce DMW’s recruitment processes that prioritize the rights and welfare of Filipino workers.

“Our main objective is to create a mutually beneficial environment for both our workers and employers,” said DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

“By promoting open dialogue and collaboration, we can align our workforce with international demands, enhancing job opportunities for Filipino workers while ensuring their protection from illegal recruitment,” he added.

The summit also introduced a digital recruitment system designed to streamline the employment process, ensuring safer and more efficient pathways for Filipino workers.

Additionally, the discussions emphasized support systems for OFWs, such as orientation programs, legal aid, and reintegration services, which are crucial in protecting them from recruitment scams.

The DMW also plans to roll out training programs to equip Filipino workers with the necessary skills and certifications required by foreign employers.

These efforts reflect the Department’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding OFWs against illegal recruitment while promoting their professional development.