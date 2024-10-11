Etihad Rail in Fujairah: New station set to connect UAE to Oman

What if you could travel to Oman by train? The Etihad Rail, set to be the first railway connecting the UAE to Oman—and potentially to other GCC countries—looks promising. With plans to build a station in Fujairah, this new route will open direct travel between the two nations.

As of now, Etihad Rail offers freight train services, handling shipping and logistics. However, it ambitiously wishes to expand its services. If now, it can transport your goods, in the future, it can transport you!

According to a news report by Ad Middle East, the sleek, bullet-nosed passenger train can accommodate 400 people, with various amenities and comfy seats that provide plenty of legroom. Passengers can choose from first class, business class, and economy zones. The amenities include WiFi, charging stations, entertainment systems, food and drinks, and AC.

When it comes to speed, Etihad Rail’s passenger trains will travel at a maximum speed of 200 kph, designed to reduce commute times by 30 to 40 percent compared to other transport means.

As of now, it has been confirmed that the first passenger train station will be built in Sakamkam in the heart of Fujairah. The second station will be built in the university city of Sharjah.

Meanwhile, another article by MEED claims that Etihad Rail will also build a station in Dubai behind the Jumeirah Golf Estates metro station (red line) and in Abu Dhabi along the pipeline corridor separating Mussafah Industrial Area and Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

Ad Middle East reports that there is no confirmed date for the completion of the Etihad Rail passenger train project. However, once finished, it is expected to connect all seven emirates and 11 cities and regions, from Al Sila to Fujairah. The project also includes plans to extend to Sohar, Oman, allowing passengers to travel between the two countries in just an hour and forty minutes.