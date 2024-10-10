Too much ‘add to cart’: 5 tips to consider during 10.10 sale

The 10.10 sale is now upon us! It’s a day when you fill your shopping carts with things that spark joy, but are you sure what you’re putting into your cart is worth paying for?

To avoid impulsive and unnecessary buying, The Filipino Times has enlisted all the tips you need:

Tip #1: Make a wishlist in advance.

During the 10.10 sale, keep yourself prepared with a list at all costs because it’s less costly than buying aimlessly. Make a list months in advance and look forward to purchasing the items you want during the sale. It could be ingredients and cooking tools for the holiday season in December or gifts for upcoming birthdays. Remember, that with a list, you will not forget anything important nor will you forget that you are on a limited budget.

Tip #2: Set a budget.

After you make a list, set a budget. If you’re not careful, the 10.10 sale might slowly eat up your budget for other expenses, and worst case scenario, it might also eat up your savings! Setting a budget will remind you to stop buying and of course, plan for other budgets you’ve set for other expenses. By sticking to your budget, you will never find yourself staring at an empty bank account because you planned well in advance.

Tip #3: Compare, compare, compare.

Life taught us not to compare ourselves with others, but during the 10.10 sale, compare everything this time. Compare the items, the prices, the deals and discounts, the reviews—everything! This ensures that you get the best value for your money.

Tip #4: Consider long-term plans.

Before the 10.10 sale, consider your long-term plans. These plans are not just for the following months but also in the coming years. For instance, if one of your loved ones has a birthday you want to celebrate back home, why don’t you invest in a flight ticket for next year? Cebu Pacific always has deals and the cheapest rates for OFWs in the UAE. Or perhaps three years from now, you would be moving out. Then it would be unwise to buy things you end up not using, causing more clutter in your house and making it difficult to pack and unpack.

Tip #5: Sign up for notifications and early access.

Not signing up for the 10.10 sale’s early access means missing out, and you don’t want that. You will always want to be in front of the line to get the best deals. Shopping early can also secure popular items that people usually grab first.