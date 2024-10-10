Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Smog in Metro Manila due to pollution, not vog

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

Low visibility from air pollution – not volcanic smog from Taal – caused the smog in Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Thursday, Oct. 10.

It ruled out the possibility that Taal’s volcanic smog or vog, from a minor eruption earlier in the day, reached the capital region.

“The volcanic smog observed today is primarily concentrated over the Taal Caldera region based on visual monitors,” Phivolcs said in a statement.

“The smog observed in Metro Manila may still be attributed to anthropogenic pollutants,” it added, referring to air pollution.

Based on IQAir, an air quality information platform, the air pollution level in Metro Manila is moderate, as of 5 p.m.

Taal’s minor eruption, which occurred at 7:21 a.m., was phreatic. It happens when the water beneath the ground or the surface is heated by the volcano’s activities.

Taal Volcano is under the lowest alert level.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cacdac

192 Filipinos from Lebanon to arrive this month – DMW

35 mins ago
manila street istock

More Filipinos feel poor in Q3 – SWS

1 hour ago
aquino marcos

No problem working with Marcos on specific issues – Aquino

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos

Marcos orders Lebanon evacuation preparedness

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button