Smog in Metro Manila due to pollution, not vog

Low visibility from air pollution – not volcanic smog from Taal – caused the smog in Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Thursday, Oct. 10.

It ruled out the possibility that Taal’s volcanic smog or vog, from a minor eruption earlier in the day, reached the capital region.

“The volcanic smog observed today is primarily concentrated over the Taal Caldera region based on visual monitors,” Phivolcs said in a statement.

“The smog observed in Metro Manila may still be attributed to anthropogenic pollutants,” it added, referring to air pollution.

Based on IQAir, an air quality information platform, the air pollution level in Metro Manila is moderate, as of 5 p.m.

Taal’s minor eruption, which occurred at 7:21 a.m., was phreatic. It happens when the water beneath the ground or the surface is heated by the volcano’s activities.

Taal Volcano is under the lowest alert level.