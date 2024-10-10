No problem working with Marcos on specific issues – Aquino

Former Senator Bam Aquino said on Thursday working with the Marcos administration will not be an issue should he secure a Senate seat in 2025.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Aquino said he is willing to set aside politics on matters that would benefit the country.

The Aquinos and Marcoses have been politically estranged for decades, an offshoot of the rivalry between then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, the sitting president’s father, and former Senator Ninoy Aquino, the former senator’s uncle.

“Of course pagdating sa ating kasaysayan, we will always have a different perspective. Given na iyan. Pero pagdating sa mga bagay na puwedeng makipagtulungan, handa tayong makipagtulungan,” the former Senator said.

Aquino said there should be no political divide on issues such as the West Philippine Sea, education, and the fight against corruption, among others.

“Palagay ko rin ito rin ang solusyon sa marami nating problema. Iyong magkaisa tayo para sa problema ng taumbayan,” he said.

[Translation: I think this is the solution to our problems. Let us unite to solve the dilemmas of our people. There are many issues in our country where we have to set aside politics. Prioritize your people. But in this system, it’s also clear which side are you at]