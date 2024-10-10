Marcos orders Lebanon evacuation preparedness

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed key agencies to be on standby to evacuate Filipinos from Lebanon by “any means necessary” once passageways are cleared and exit documents are obtained.

During a virtual held on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos, Marcos discussed the urgent need for evacuation with top officials, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, and Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

“We are now going to evacuate our people by whatever means—by air or sea,” Marcos said.

“And, just make all the preparations so that malapit na lahat ng asset natin. Kung may barko tayong kukunin, nandiyan na malapit na sa Beirut na sandali lang basta’t the Embassy gives us the clearance and they say that our people can go, mailabas na kaagad natin so that hindi sila naghihintay ng matagal in danger areas,” he added.

The president called on agencies to remain on standby for evacuation clearances and to move fast.

“This situation is evolving, so we need to monitor it closely. We must be prepared to evacuate them as soon as we have the necessary clearances,” he emphasized.

Teodoro said repatriation can begin as soon as diplomatic clearances are secured.

“We’re ready and able to bring our people home at any time. We’re just waiting for the exit clearances from Beirut to be processed,” he said.

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat assured the president that the embassy is exerting all efforts to fast-track exit clearances.

Alert Level 3 or voluntary repatriation is up in Lebanon. As of Oct. 8, the embassy in Beirut has received 1,721 repatriation requests, including 511 that have returned to the Philippines and 171 awaiting departure.