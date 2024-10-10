Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai announces Golden Visas for private school teachers starting Oct 15

Dubai is offering Golden Visas to private school teachers in the emirate, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on their social media page.

According to the KHDA, this initiative is in line with the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “Golden Visas will now be offered to educators working in private schools, nurseries, and universities in Dubai,” KHDA wrote in their Facebook post.

Applications for the Golden Visa for outstanding educators will open on 15 October 2024.

According to KHDA’s policy, this type of Golden Visa is for “outstanding educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance and contributions to the education sector.”

Those eligible include school principals and leaders, early childhood center (ECC) managers, academic heads of higher education institutions, teachers from schools and ECCs, and full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions.

The eligibility criteria for teachers and faculty cover multiple categories, such as advanced degrees, professional excellence, support for key student groups, awards and recognitions, and community involvement. Each category has specific standards that must be met to qualify for the Golden Visa. For full details, one can visit web.khda.gov.ae.

Candidates should submit several requirements, such as:

  • KHDA school rating reports (for principals)
  • Award certificates
  • Survey results and testimonials from students and parents
  • Staff testimonials (for principals, ECC managers, and academic heads)
  • Evidence of community involvement
  • Documentation showing improved student outcomes
  • Recommendation and nomination letters from the Board of Governors

Once candidates submit the requirements, a dedicated committee will evaluate their applications. The committee recommendations will then be forwarded to KHDA, which will review and coordinate with the relevant authorities. Eligible educators will then be informed of the successful outcome of their application.

