Alice Guo withdraws from midterm elections 2025

Camille Quirino

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has announced her decision to withdraw from the 2025 elections to focus on restoring her reputation.

During a Senate hearing, Guo was asked to confirm the statement of her legal counsel, Stephen David, regarding her filing for a certificate of candidacy (COC). “Sa ngayon, hindi po,” Guo replied.

“Your honor, haharapin ko po muna ‘yung mga accusations po sa akin, linisin ko po muna ‘yung sarili ko po. And para maging fair din po para sa mga constituents ko po na minamahal ko po,” Guo said.

In a statement sent by David, Guo asked her former constituents to understand where she is coming from.

“Alam ko po marami sa inyo ang nagnanais na ako ay humabol bilang Mayor sa darating na 2025 sa ating bayan. Sana po ay maunawaan ninyo ako sa aking naging desisyon na ipagpaliban ito,” Guo said.

“Hindi po ibig sabihin nito ay iniwan ko kayo, maaring sa ibang panahon, sa ibang oras at sa ibang pagkakataon ay mabigyan ninyo ako ng pagkakataong makasama kayong muli,” she added.

She also swore that she was not a spy and was willing to die for the country. “Hindi po ako spy! Mahal ko po ang bansa natin!” Guo said.

“Pinagdududahan ninyo man na pinanganak ako dito, wala po akong magagawa doon, pero pwede kong patunayan sa inyo na gusto kong dito na ako mamamatay at dito ko pipiliing mamatay. Kaya ko ring ipaglaban ang Pilipinas kahit kapalit pa ang buhay ko,” she said.

Guo is currently facing serious charges, including graft, human trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion, in addition to operating an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Tarlac. Moreover, her biometrics have been found to match those of Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese passport holder listed in the records of the National Bureau of Investigation.

