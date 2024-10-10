192 Filipinos from Lebanon to arrive this month – DMW

Over 190 Filipinos will fly out of Lebanon this month to avoid getting caught in the conflict with Israel, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The commercial flight bookings are from Oct. 11 to 28.

In a news briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said 11 workers will arrive at the weekend on three different flights.

“Di sila mai-book nang sabay-sabay ‘yong usual na block booking, medyo hirap sa ganun, eh, ‘yong kukunin mo ang isang section ng eroplano. Kinakamada natin ‘yong flights, the workers are assigned to different flights,” Cacdac told reporters.

The secretary said Lebanese immigration authorities are processing the papers of 413 others up for repatriation.

He said the Philippine embassy in Beirut is trying its best to follow through with Lebanese authorities.

“It’s not, should I say, dynamic, that goes on everyday ‘yong coordination and follow-up with Lebanese authorities,” he said.

As of Oct. 8, the embassy has received 1,721 repatriation requests, including 511 that have returned to the Philippines.