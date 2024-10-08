Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Person behind narco-list vs Duterte files COC for Senator

Screengrab from ABS-CBN News

Peter “Bikoy” Advincula, the person behind the controversial “Ang Totoong Narco-list,” filed his certificate of candidacy for senator on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

In 2019, Advincula released videos that linked then President Rodrigo Duterte to illegal drugs.

Lamenting the supposed lapses in the country’s correctional system, he is now seeking a seat in the upper chamber to centralize it.

“Kung titignan natin, minsan inilalagay na natin sila [persons deprived of liberty] bilang latak ng lipunan pero may panahon pa naman para sila ay ireporrma,” Advincula said.

Referring to his plan of a centralized correctional system, he added: “Ang mga nandoon ay hindi idle kundi habang sila ay naroon talagang tunay na reporma, tunay na therapeutic community modality program ng komunidad ang kanilang papasukan hanggang sila ay makalabas sa malayang lipunan.”

A Manila court has found Advincula guilty beyond reasonable doubt in connection to a perjury case after he claimed that three lawyers plotted to overthrow Duterte.

He argued that he is still innocent as he filed an appeal.

Despite his claims in the Ang Totoong Narco-list, Advincula said that the former president Duterte has accomplished a lot during his term.

