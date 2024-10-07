“Gusto Ko ng Pagbabago!” – OFWs in the Middle East on 2025 Midterm Elections

OFWs vote not only for their rights, welfare, and protection abroad but also for the future of their families back home. They are the primary financial providers, making their families’ concerns their own—this is why they take their right to vote seriously.

In 2022, over 550,000 overseas Filipino voters cast their ballots—a record high, showing that many OFWs care about the elections. This surge in participation shows a growing trend where OFWs not only engage in voting but also play a significant role in influencing the electoral decisions of their families back home.

As a result, these 550,000 voters abroad contribute to the wider influence on the political landscape in the Philippines. With that in mind, which government programs do overseas Filipinos prioritize that also resonate with their loved ones back home?

Tama na ang pila

Many OFWs want faster services abroad to avoid spending hours in line or having to rely on their families back home to handle paperwork for them. A TFT reader wrote in our Tanong ng Bayan (TnB) post: “Continuance and improvement of fast and reliable services across all consulates and embassies and practical facilities, preventing long queues, waiting time, and less paperwork.”

To be fair, this dream is slowly becoming a reality. Recently, the Philippine government has been working on its digital services, such as the eGov.ph app, OWWA mobile app, and DMW apps. However, some OFW services still require physical presence, like contract verification, which may need to be transitioned to a digital format in the future.

Retirement plan

While some OFWs continue their journeys abroad, others are ready to move on to the next phase of their lives—retirement. Several TFT readers have expressed the need for a comprehensive retirement plan for OFWs to ensure a secure and fulfilling future after years of hard work abroad. “Kahit retirement plan na lang sana para naman kahit ‘yong mga walang naipon, may kabuhayan pa rin pag nag for good na,” one TFT reader commented in the TnB post.

No specific retirement plans are tailored exclusively for OFWs so far, but Filipinos can access general government retirement programs like Pag-Ibig and the Social Security System (SSS). Last month, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) partnered with SSS to improve the information available to OFWs about the security programs they can access as SSS members.

Level up abroad

As older OFWs prepare for retirement, younger workers are eager to seek better opportunities, which often requires upskilling. One young OFW in her twenties expressed her desire for more government-supported skill development training programs to enhance her career prospects and earn more for herself and her family.

“I want training programs to help Filipinos improve their skills that are important for their jobs, so they can stay competitive and have better job opportunities,” she said. “We know that Filipinos are competitive when it comes to work, but sometimes they don’t have enough skills and training.”

Better labor rights and policies

And of course, it’s important that OFWs’ salaries and benefits are aligned with their labor rights to ensure that upskilling truly benefits them. “Labor rights and sound policies [must be] designed to benefit all aspects of OFWs’ skill sets,” one TFT reader commented, explaining that the value and fairness OFWs deserve should match international standards and compensation.

To ensure that labor rights and policies are upheld, OFWs can turn to the Philippine embassy and consulate in the UAE for help with any concerns—whether it’s about job legality or living conditions abroad.

Who is ‘the one?’

The lineup for the midterm elections features candidates from diverse backgrounds. Some are seen as the “underdogs,” like Jerome Adonis and Sonny Matula, who have little experience in the senatorial race. Others, such as Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa, have broken political dynasties yet are well-known to the public. There are also popular candidates who have been part of show business or sports personalities like Lito Lapid, Manny Pacquiao, and Vicente Sotto III. While the candidate list is still taking shape, OFWs must review and understand each aspirant’s platform to find the changes they hope to see.

The power of OFW voters

Filipinos in the Philippines, who benefit from the love and remittances of OFWs, are deeply concerned about the well-being of their families abroad. As a result, they pay close attention to government policies affecting OFWs and consider the candidates their families are voting for. Voters back home also look up to their OFW family members thus, following their advice on who to vote for.

In the 2022 elections, 80 percent of OFWs in the UAE voted for now-President Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte. The Philippines mirrored this trend, with the BBM-Duterte tandem winning decisively—Marcos received over 55 percent of the votes, while Duterte garnered over 61 percent. The result of votes from UAE coincidently reflects the actual winners of the final results of the election.

With over 97,000 voters in the UAE in 2022, OFWs held significant power in shaping election outcomes—and they still do. This power comes with great responsibility; therefore, OFWs must vote wisely to ensure their choices benefit not only themselves but their families and communities back home as well.