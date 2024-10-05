Too young or too old to invest? TFT webinar answers OFW investors’ biggest questions

The latest TFT Usapang OFW webinar, in partnership with Amaia, tackled a crucial question for aspiring investors: “Are you too young or too old for investments?”

The webinar kicked off with a compelling question that resonated with many OFWs: Is there really a perfect age to start investing? To answer this, Amaia’s Sales Division Head of Digital, Corporate and International Sales, Loreene Natividad Fabi, shared her expertise and insights, emphasizing that there’s no such thing as being too young or too old to invest.

According to Fabi, the real disadvantage is delaying your investment journey. “If you’re going to ask me who has been in this industry for more than 15 years, I’m going to be very honest that the default answer will always be as early as you can,” Fabi said.

Advantages for young investors

However, she said that there are always benefits from different age group perspectives. “So para lang makita natin yung different perspectives, let me start with the 20s. I think yung guest natin, si Kurt, nandyan sa stage na yan,” she said, referring to another guest speaker, Amaia Property Owner, Kurt Justin Garcia Manongsong.

“One of the biggest benefits when you invest at the age of 20s is that you have time on your side. Yan yung isang bagay na hindi natin kayang ibigay pag nasa 30s or 40s na tayo,” Fabi added.

Manongsong said that one of the factors that motivated him to start investing early was his mother’s influence on him as she was a real estate broker. “I grew up hearing yung benefits nung real estate. Yung pag-increase ng value and yung possibilities of having passive income.,” Manongsong said. “Mas magandang mag-invest as early as now,” he explained, saying how there was a huge clamor into building finances and earning different streams of income back in his college days, and real estate was a great investment option at the time.

Fabi agreed that a young investor can benefit if they invest as soon as possible. For instance, if one invests in a company with a solid track record, say the Ayala Land Company, one can enjoy the benefit of rental income, value appreciation, and capital appreciation for a long time.

Fabi used herself as an example of a young investor. She said that she invested and finished paying after three years, earning 1.7 million at that time to 4 million. “Maaga along nag-sacrifice, pero maaga ko rin siyang matatapos. That’s the beauty of investing in your 20s,” she said. She added that when you’re a young investor, you have the time, the energy, and the health.

It’s never too late

But what about those in their 30s to 40s? “The beauty naman na nakikita ko in terms of investing at that age is somewhat, in general, you’re more stable already. Somewhat you’re able to build up on your career, so in terms of the money na kaya mong ilabas, mas malaki na,” Fabi said.

Moreover, investors who are aged 30 to 40 usually have their own families already. That means that as a household, they can invest with their spouses. “Dalawa na kayo, so the chances of you being approved sa bank, you know, paying outright payment, mas stable na,” Fabi added.

Fabi emphasized that although age isn’t a barrier, delaying your investment means losing valuable time. Starting early gives you more opportunities for growth. She also stressed that every person’s situation is different, and the best time to invest is when you are ready to commit and have a clear financial goal in mind.

Watch the full webinar here: