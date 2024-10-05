Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Taal Volcano records minor eruption, Phivolcs says

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

Screengrabbed from PHIVOLCS-DOST/FB

A minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater of Taal Volcano on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The eruption, recorded at 11:32 a.m., lasted for four minutes, based on visual, seismic, and infrasound data from the Taal Volcano Network (TVN).

PHIVOLCS noted that the eruption produced a short, black jetted plume followed by a steam-rich plume that rose 2,000 meters above the main crater, drifting southwest as seen through IP camera monitors. In addition to the eruption, PHIVOLCS reported five phreatic events leading up to it.

Ashfall was observed in Agoncillo, Batangas. Since September 22, 30 minor eruptive events have been recorded at Taal Volcano. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions remain high, with 3,276 tonnes per day recorded on Friday, October 4, and an average of 6,673 tonnes per day throughout 2024.

PHIVOLCS explained that the eruption was likely caused by the sudden interaction of water with shallow magma beneath the main crater, which has been releasing sustained levels of SO2 for the past three years.

However, current volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation suggest that a major magmatic eruption is unlikely at this time.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating abnormal conditions. PHIVOLCS cautioned that sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and the release of lethal volcanic gases could still pose risks within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

The agency warned that Alert Level 2 may be raised if phreatomagmatic activity continues or intensifies. PHIVOLCS also highlighted the potential long-term health risks from volcanic SO2 emissions, urging local governments to monitor their communities and implement preparedness measures.

Entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), particularly near the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, remains strictly prohibited. Civil aviation authorities were advised to avoid flying near Taal due to the dangers posed by airborne ash and sudden explosions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1355319503

Riding the metro with your e-scooter? Here’s an updated guide for you

43 mins ago
Amaia Webinar OFW investor tips

TFT Usapang OFW webinar shares tips on real estate investment for OFWs

3 hours ago
Amaia Webinar. Are you too young or too old to invest main photo

TFT Usapang OFW: Is there a right age to begin investing?

4 hours ago
mofa

UAE confirms Sudanese Army attack on ambassador’s residence in Khartoum

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button