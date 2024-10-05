Taal Volcano records minor eruption, Phivolcs says

A minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater of Taal Volcano on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The eruption, recorded at 11:32 a.m., lasted for four minutes, based on visual, seismic, and infrasound data from the Taal Volcano Network (TVN).

PHIVOLCS noted that the eruption produced a short, black jetted plume followed by a steam-rich plume that rose 2,000 meters above the main crater, drifting southwest as seen through IP camera monitors. In addition to the eruption, PHIVOLCS reported five phreatic events leading up to it.

Ashfall was observed in Agoncillo, Batangas. Since September 22, 30 minor eruptive events have been recorded at Taal Volcano. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions remain high, with 3,276 tonnes per day recorded on Friday, October 4, and an average of 6,673 tonnes per day throughout 2024.

PHIVOLCS explained that the eruption was likely caused by the sudden interaction of water with shallow magma beneath the main crater, which has been releasing sustained levels of SO2 for the past three years.

However, current volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation suggest that a major magmatic eruption is unlikely at this time.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating abnormal conditions. PHIVOLCS cautioned that sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and the release of lethal volcanic gases could still pose risks within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

The agency warned that Alert Level 2 may be raised if phreatomagmatic activity continues or intensifies. PHIVOLCS also highlighted the potential long-term health risks from volcanic SO2 emissions, urging local governments to monitor their communities and implement preparedness measures.

Entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), particularly near the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, remains strictly prohibited. Civil aviation authorities were advised to avoid flying near Taal due to the dangers posed by airborne ash and sudden explosions.