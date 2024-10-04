Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alice Guo to run for mayor in 2025 – Lawyer

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is poised to run in the 2025 elections, said her lawyer Stephen David.

David confirmed Guo’s political plans in an interview. Guo’s certificate of candidacy will be filed by a representative next week.

“Kailangan niya tumakbo para ipakita ang pagmamahal niya sa bayan especially sa Bamban,” said David in an interview with reporters.

“She is a Filipino, wala naman court decision na nagsabing hindi siya Filipino,” he added.

In an interview with Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia, he said the poll body would accept the candidacy to be filed by Guo’s camp.

“Tatanggapin naman namin ang lahat ng filers ng candidacy basta ba kumpleto ang dokumento, duty accomplished, notaryado, may sedula,” said Garcia.

“Dito nga po sa tent ng Manila Hotel, may kumakanta, may paano-ano. Pero pinatanggap pa rin ng Comelec sapagkat parte po iyan ng ating mandato na ministerial ang duty namin natanggapin ang lahat ng certificates of candidacy,” he added.

The poll chief, however, said whether Guo will be allowed to run is another matter.

“Sapagkat, yun ay naka-depende. Number one, meron ba siyang kasong disqualification? Number two, meron bang perpetual disqualification to hold public office na ginawad ang mismo office of the Ombudsman? O, kaya naman baka naman nuisance candidate. So, yung mga bagay na yan ay ire-resolve ng Comelec,” he said.

Garcia said the Comelec hopes to finalize the list and print the ballots for the midterm elections by the end of December.

