MoHRE call center undergoing maintenance this week

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that its call center (600590000) is undergoing maintenance this week, which may result in temporary disruptions to its service.

MoHRE advises everyone to utilize alternative communication channels during this period, such as the MoHRE website, social media channels, mobile app, and WhatsApp for inquiries and support. Users may also contact the Ministry via email at [email protected].