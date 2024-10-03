MoHRE call center undergoing maintenance this week

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that its call center (600590000) is undergoing maintenance this week, which may result in temporary disruptions to its service.
MoHRE advises everyone to utilize alternative communication channels during this period, such as the MoHRE website, social media channels, mobile app, and WhatsApp for inquiries and support. Users may also contact the Ministry via email at [email protected].
Striving to enhance our service quality, the Ministry’s call centre at 600590000 is undergoing significant updates, which may cause temporary interruptions until the end of this week.
In the meantime, you can still contact us via email at [email protected], through online chat on… pic.twitter.com/dY5i89Qh5x
— وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) October 2, 2024
“Some of our services provided across the Call Centre may be affected while maintenance and developments are completed, which finish this week. We urge you to use the rest of our communication channels either by email [email protected] ae, Live chat services available via the Ministry website, app and WhatsApp service, or through our social media pages,” MoHRE said, thanking users for their cooperation and understanding as it strives to further enhance its service quality.