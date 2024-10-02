Carlos Yulo joins PH Navy reserve force

Carlos Edriel Yulo has officially joined the Philippine Navy Reserve Force.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist took his oath at the Navy Headquarters.

“I am proud to have the privilege of being enlisted in the Philippine Navy Reserve Force, a recognition I never expected in my lifetime,” said Yulo, who made history in the 2024 Paris Olympics as the first Filipino athlete to win two gold medals.

“Wearing this Navy uniform fills me with immense pride. With all my heart, I thank the Philippine Navy for this prestigious recognition. I will uphold its core values and inspire today’s youth, showing them that through sports, they too can serve our country,” he added.

According to the Naval Public Affairs Office, Yulo will hold the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.

MGen. Joseph Ferrous Cuison PN conveyed a message from Philippine Navy Flag Officer In Command, Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., commending Yulo’s appointment. “Your dedication, discipline, and drive made you a champion on the world stage, and now, you bring those same qualities to the Philippine Navy. We know that when you commit to something, you give it your all. I am confident you will do the same as a reservist, standing alongside men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and uplifting our nation,” Adaci Jr. said.

Yulo, 24, won both the floor exercise and vault apparatus in the Paris Games.