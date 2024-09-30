Willie Ong to Make Senate Comeback in 2025 Despite Cancer Battle

Cardiologist and health advocate Willie Ong announced that he will run for senator in the May 2025 elections, even as he undergoes cancer treatment.

Ong revealed in a Facebook live that his wife, Dr. Anna Liza Ramoso, will file his certificate of candidacy (COC) on his behalf.

“Magpa-file po ako for senator. I’ll be filing for senator on October 2. Nagawa ko na ‘yung papeles, na-notarize ko na…Si Doc Liza…siya magpa-file ng sa akin pero ako ang tatakbo,” Ong said.

Ong, who will run as an independent candidate, stated that he plans to campaign through social media for the 2025 elections.

He emphasized that he is not aligned with any political party or faction.

“I’ll do it the cleanest way. Hindi tayo connected sa admin, Duterte, opposition…Ako lang mag-isa, no one else. If they help me, thank you. Pag hindi, thank you. Wala akong utang, wala akong hinihigi…Walang kapalit,” Ong said.

Earlier this month, Ong revealed he is undergoing treatment for a sarcoma, a 16 x 13 x 12 centimeter tumor found in his abdomen, hidden behind his heart and in front of his spine.

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissues. Despite his health challenges, Ong remains committed to his advocacy.

He has a strong following on social media, where he shares health and wellness tips with his 9.7 million YouTube subscribers and 17 million Facebook followers.

Ong previously ran for Senate in 2019 but was unsuccessful. In 2022, he was the vice-presidential candidate for former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno under the Aksyon Demokratiko party.

He also served as a consultant for the Department of Health from 2010 to 2014. Ong earned his medical degree from De La Salle University College of Medicine in 1992 and a Master in Public Health from the University of the Philippines Manila in 2002.