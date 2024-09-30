Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos on sister Imee running as independent: ‘That’s fine’

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 mins ago

Bongbong Marcos (left) and Imee Marcos (right)

Metro Manila, Philippines— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his support for his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who has decided to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming senatorial race.

“Yep, that’s fine. That happens. I’ve run as an independent myself many times, and so that is her choice,” Marcos said during an interview in Tarlac.

Running as an independent, according to the president, gives Imee more flexibility in managing her campaign.

“I suppose that gives her a little bit more scope and freedom to make her own schedule and campaign in the way that she would like to do,” he added.

Despite Imee’s independent run, Marcos assured that the administration coalition, Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, will still back her candidacy.

“Alyansa is still behind her. We are continuing to support her, and if down the road she chooses to join us in our campaign sorties, she is, of course, very welcome,” he said.

In a video message on Saturday, Imee expressed gratitude to her brother for standing by her, especially against those who did not want her included in the administration’s Senate slate.

“Hindi madaling tumayong mag-isa, sa kampanya at sa pulitika,” Imee said.

She explained that she chose to run as an independent to avoid putting her brother and friends in difficult positions, noting her past defense of Vice President Sara Duterte and the Duterte family.

“Minabuti kong tumindig mag-isa upang huwag nang malagay sa alanganin ang aking ading, para wag nang mag-alinlangan ang aking mga tunay na kaibigan,” Imee stated.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 09 30T154653.695

Zambales beauty queen CJ Opiaza crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2024

10 mins ago
hazing nueva ecija San Pablo NHS Jaen

18-year-old dies in Nueva Ecija after alleged hazing incident

16 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 09 30T121115.571

Willie Ong to Make Senate Comeback in 2025 Despite Cancer Battle

4 hours ago
police 1

Two brave women team up to arrest intoxicated man in US

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button