Marcos on sister Imee running as independent: ‘That’s fine’

Metro Manila, Philippines— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his support for his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who has decided to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming senatorial race.

“Yep, that’s fine. That happens. I’ve run as an independent myself many times, and so that is her choice,” Marcos said during an interview in Tarlac.

Running as an independent, according to the president, gives Imee more flexibility in managing her campaign.

“I suppose that gives her a little bit more scope and freedom to make her own schedule and campaign in the way that she would like to do,” he added.

Despite Imee’s independent run, Marcos assured that the administration coalition, Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, will still back her candidacy.

“Alyansa is still behind her. We are continuing to support her, and if down the road she chooses to join us in our campaign sorties, she is, of course, very welcome,” he said.

In a video message on Saturday, Imee expressed gratitude to her brother for standing by her, especially against those who did not want her included in the administration’s Senate slate.

“Hindi madaling tumayong mag-isa, sa kampanya at sa pulitika,” Imee said.

She explained that she chose to run as an independent to avoid putting her brother and friends in difficult positions, noting her past defense of Vice President Sara Duterte and the Duterte family.

“Minabuti kong tumindig mag-isa upang huwag nang malagay sa alanganin ang aking ading, para wag nang mag-alinlangan ang aking mga tunay na kaibigan,” Imee stated.