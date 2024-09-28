Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chel Diokno to run as party-list representative under Akbayan for 2025

Lawyer Chel Diokno has been declared as Akbayan Partylist’s first nominee for the upcoming 2025 elections.

“It is an honor to represent Akbayan and push for its principles, focusing on protecting the welfare of the Filipino people, upholding our democracy, and holding the corrupt accountable,” Diokno said in a statement released on Saturday.

Initially considered for Akbayan’s senatorial slate, Diokno explained the decision to run under the party-list system was a strategic move.

“After careful reflection, we determined that running under the party-list system is not only a principled choice but also the most pragmatic path to effectively confront the forces of corruption and injustice.”

Diokno also reaffirmed Akbayan’s commitment to supporting opposition senatorial candidates, former Senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino.

“Akbayan remains steadfast in backing Senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan. We fully support Senator Risa Hontiveros’ two Senate candidates, and as we campaign for them, we will also work to secure at least three seats for the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, current Representative Perci Cendaña, former Commissioner for Luzon of the National Youth Commission, will serve as Akbayan’s second nominee.

